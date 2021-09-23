Transition to NRP second phase to boost Johor’s economic recovery, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state’s transition to phase two of the National Recovery Plan starting tomorrow is expected to enhance the state’s economic recovery efforts. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office

JOHOR BARU, Sept 23 — Johor’s transition to phase two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) starting tomorrow is expected to enhance the state’s economic recovery efforts with more business premises being able to operate again.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said it would also help to revive economic activities that had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When more tourism centres, theme parks and resorts are reopened, economic activities will be more vibrant and have a positive impact on the income of the people, state and country.

“At the same time, we hope that the Federal Government will implement a tourism bubble for tourist destinations in Desaru, Kota Tinggi and the Mersing islands,” he said in a statement today.

Hasni said in line with the transition to the new phase, efforts to increase vaccination rates should be continued to achieve the target of 90 per cent herd immunity.

He said all relevant agencies would intensify vaccination programmes, including through outreach and direct meetings as well as sending a task force to identified areas to give vaccine jabs especially to those with special needs.

Efforts undertaken include obtaining data on Johor employees who have taken their vaccination shots in Singapore.

Hasni said the Johor State Security Special Committee Meeting today also agreed to bring the proposed border opening standard operating procedure for the Daily Commuting Arrangement to the Special Committee Meeting on Pandemic Management. — Bernama