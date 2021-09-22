European stocks open higher as Evergrande fears ease

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed almost 1.1 per cent to 7,055.71 points, compared with yesterday’s closing level. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Sept 22 — Europe’s stock markets advanced in opening deals today, as investors tracked easing concerns over Chinese property giant Evergrande ahead of a US interest rate decision.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed almost 1.1 per cent to 7,055.71 points, compared with yesterday’s closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 also won 1.1 per cent to 6,625.87 points and Frankfurt’s newly expanded DAX index rose 0.6 per cent to 15,445.30.

Nerves appeared to be settled by news that Evergrande had agreed a plan to repay interest on one of its key bonds, for now avoiding a default that many fear could hammer the domestic and global economy.

However, confidence remains at a premium as traders await a crucial meeting of the US Federal Reserve, where it could announce a timetable to start tapering its vast monetary easing programme. — AFP