Bursa Malaysia turns lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 ― Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning, with the key index falling by 0.40 per cent on profit-taking activities in heavyweights led by Maybank.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 6.04 points to 1,549.22 from Wednesday’s close of 1,555.26.

It opened 1.09 points better at 1,556.35.

Market breadth was negative with losers surpassing gainers 512 to 344, while 404 counters were unchanged, 1,008 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.96 billion units worth RM1.17 billion.

A total of 22 of the FBM KLCI’s top 30 component stocks were lower, while five counters chalked up gains and three others were flat.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell one sen to RM8.28, Petronas Chemicals slipped nine sen to RM7.92, and Press Metal Aluminium tumbled 12 sen to RM5.62, while Public Bank rose one sen to RM4.02.

Of the actives, KTG increased half-a-sen to 14.5 sen, Emico Holdings added 13 sen to 65.5 sen, while Fintech Global was flat at 2.5 sen.

Among the top losers, Nestle erased 70 sen to RM134.00, Sam Engineering lost 50 sen to RM13.89, and Petronas Dagangan fell 22 sen to RM19.56.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 30.51 points to 11,365.34, the FBMT 100 Index was 30.34 points easier at 11,055.94, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 47.92 points to 12,429.87.

The FBM 70 firmed 8.60 points to 14,966.97 while the FBM ACE eased 19.66 points to 7,176.09.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index shed 54.19 points to 6,465.26, the Industrial Products and Services Index went down 1.44 points to 198.26, and the Financial Services Index lifted 3.16 points to 15,267.67. ― Bernama