INSP MIHAS 2021 records RM694m sales, 12.9pc surge in export value

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The International Sourcing Programme (INSP) for the 17th edition of the Malaysia International Halal Exhibition (MIHAS 2021) has generated deals worth RM694 million (US$116.4 million) for Malaysian exporters.

In a statement today, MIHAS said the sales generated represents an increase of 12.96 per cent compared to the INSP programme for MIHAS 2019.

“The demand-driven INSP was organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) over a five-month period as a run-up to MIHAS 2021, in which Matrade identifies and matches international buyers with Malaysian exporters through its 46 offices worldwide.

“Sales generated from INSP MIHAS 2021 are distinct from sales expected to be generated from the 549 exhibitors participating in MIHAS 2021, which ends on Dec 31, 2021,” it said.

In his opening remarks at MIHAS 2021, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the government is confident that the virtual edition exhibition will serve as the ultimate launchpad for digitally powered Halal brands in the new normal.

“The exhibition benefits not only Malaysian exporters but anyone interested in the burgeoning global Halal market the world over and this is reflected in the spread of buyers involved in the business-matching programme.

“INSP MIHAS 2021 has thus far connected 333 foreign buyers from 61 countries with 385 Malaysian sellers through 610 pre-arranged one-to-one business meetings,” he said.

According to Matrade, the largest contribution in terms of exports came from the ASEAN and Oceania region (RM237.7 million), Europe and Americas region (RM142.6 million), Central, West, South Asia and Africa region (RM34.3 million), and China and Northeast Asia region (RM278.9 million).

In addition to the commencement of virtual exhibitions and trade activities, the first day of MIHAS 2021 also witnessed Matrade inking a tripartite memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd and Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC).

According to the statement, the MoC is expected to drive the sustainability agenda for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by nurturing and growing Malaysian green exporters, reflecting Malaysia’s continuous commitment to streamlining with global trends that demand more sustainable products and services.

Matrade chief executive officer Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz lauded the timely tripartite collaboration between Matrade, MGTC and CIMB.

“In addition to capacity building for Malaysian companies transitioning to green products and services for export, it positions Malaysia as a sustainable trading nation.

“Aligned to Matrade’s Sustainability Action Values for Exporters (SAVE), this collaboration will ensure Matrade is able to play a leading role in supporting the sustainable development agenda in tandem with the National Trade Blueprint in pursuing sustainability and innovation,” he said.

Mohd Mustafa noted that the unwavering commitment to assisting SME exporters was further reflected with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Matrade and Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, which will assist to accelerate exports by SMEs through a customised export-financing package, thus tackling an important gap in the export ecosystem.

He said Matrade deems these strategic partnerships between the public and private sector to further strengthen and support SME participation in the global market, which is still experiencing disruption in the global supply chain resulting from Covid-19.

The MIHAS 2021 trade exhibition runs from Sept 9 to Dec 31, 2021, offering a borderless Halal market made accessible to trade visitors 24 hours a day, seven days a week and it expects over 15,000 visitors comprising exhibitors, trade buyers, trade associations and international agencies. — Bernama