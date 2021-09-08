TGV Cinemas appoints new CEO

Tan Lay Han has been appointed as TGV Cinemas' executive director and CEO effective September 17. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — TGV Cinemas announced today the appointment of Tan Lay Han as its executive director and chief executive officer effective September 17.

In a statement issued on the appointment, Tan said he was looking forward to his new role.

“Together with the TGV team, we are committed to bringing innovation in exciting service experiences and new concepts to all Malaysians,” he said.

This comes just a day after the government announced that cinemas are allowed to reopen in states that are in Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), with several conditions in place.

TGV chairman Shaharul Rezza Hassan also heralded the appointment.

“Lay Han brings with him a wealth of experience in understanding, anticipating, and responding to evolving consumer needs, a key dependency for cinemas as the industry looks towards a post Covid future,” he said.

Tan joined Tanjong Plc in 1994 where he was involved in the conception of TGV Cinemas and became its founding general manager. In 1999, he ventured into the telecommunications industry, joining Maxis.

Prior to this appointment at TGV, Tan served as the chief sales and services officer at Maxis.