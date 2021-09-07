UWC FY2021 net profit rises to RM91.54m, declares dividend

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — UWC Bhd’s net profit for the financial year ended July 31, 2021 (FY2021), increased to RM91.54 million for the financial year ended July 31, 2021 (FY2021), from RM57.76 million in the previous year.

Revenue improved to RM285.02 million from RM219.05 million previously, it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia.

The engineering services company said net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) increased to RM19.55 million from RM18.65 million in the previous year’s corresponding quarter, reflecting the group’s adaptation in technological advancements towards Industry 4.0.

For the semiconductor industry, orders remain strong along with the continuously increasing number of inquiries and orders received from customers that are located both locally and directly from their global headquarters.

Currently, UWC is shifting its production capacity to emphasise front-end semiconductor equipment, automated test equipment, and 5G test equipment customers to grow the business segments.

The group also declared an interim single-tier dividend of 1.67 sen per ordinary share, to be paid on October 8, 2021. — Bernama