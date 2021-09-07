Bursa Malaysia stays in positive territory at mid-morning

In the broader market, gainers led losers by 462 to 407, while 416 counters were unchanged, 942 untraded and 25 others suspended. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Bursa Malaysia stayed in positive territory at midmorning, hovering within a tight range as buying interest in selected heavyweights supported the barometre index, dealers said.

At 11.00am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged up 0.60 of-a-point to 1,582.19 from Monday’s close of 1,581.59.

It opened 0.16 of-a-point better at 1,581.75.

In the broader market, gainers led losers by 462 to 407, while 416 counters were unchanged, 942 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.13 billion units worth RM998.70 million.

Rakuten Sdn Bhd in a note today said Wall Street was closed for Labour Day yesterday and a look at the futures showed that all three major indices were in positive territory currently, although sentiments remained tentative.

For today, it was reckoned that regional markets would be mixed following a broadly encouraging performance yesterday while for the local bourse, the correction took a grip of the performance as the FBM KLCI slipped lower.

“Nonetheless, the benchmark index managed to stay above the 1,580 level, showing there could be some bargain-hunting activities.

“Amid the prevailing consolidation, we anticipate the index to trend around the 1,575 to 1,585 range today,” it added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank slid three sen to RM8.30, Tenaga Nasional shed four sen to RM10.30, and IHH Healthcare eased two sen to RM6.33.

Public Bank added one sen to RM4.10 and Petronas Chemicals gained three sen to RM8.13.

Of the actives, KNM increased 2.5 sen to 31.5 sen and Avillion bagged one sen to 14 sen, while Pegasus, TFP Solutions and Hubline were flat at 1.5 sen, 23 sen and four sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 8.56 points to 11,589.41, the FBMT 100 Index was 4.6 points better at 11,277.08, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 19.04 points to 12,693.99.

The FBM 70 lifted 7.37 points to 15,211.12 while the FBM ACE advanced 33.85 points to 7,309.43.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index gained 2.41 points to 6,628.12 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 2.0 points to 202.11, but the Financial Services Index fell 41.68 points to 15,434.54. — Bernama