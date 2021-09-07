AirAsia Thailand registers high load factor in key travel destinations

AirAsia planes prepare for take-off at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok June 29, 2016. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Sept 7 — AirAsia Thailand has registered a high passenger load factor following the government’s announcement to ease travel restrictions from September 1, 2021.

in a statement today, AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer Santisuk Klongchaiya said the airline has resumed 11 routes as part of its gradual return to domestic service on September 3, 2021, supported by health and safety enhancements.

He said the carrier has been flying direct from Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hatyai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Phanom and Roi Et since September 3, and direct flights to Phuket on September 8.

“We have seen a positive response within the first three days of returning to service especially for popular destinations such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Hatyai, which achieved as high as 90 per cent passenger load factor.

“We foresee the demand to continue on good momentum and these are encouraging signs for the aviation business and tourism industry,” he said.

In a bid to help boost economic activity, Thailand has allowed the resumption of domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other Covid-19 high-risk areas.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said local fights can fly up to 75 per cent capacity and passengers will have to adhere to travel conditions at destinations including presenting proof of vaccination and Covid-19 negative test results.

Upon resuming service on September 3, AirAsia Thailand has observed that its direct flights from Don Mueang International Airport to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Hatyai to be the top three most booked and flown routes, with an average of 80 per cent seats booked between September 3 to 15, 2021.

“In anticipation of higher demand, AirAsia Thailand plans to increase flight frequencies to these destinations, with additional direct flights and regional connections, especially for the year-end holiday season.

“The airline is keeping a close eye on the situation and is always committed to playing an active and positive role in the recovery of the domestic market by adding more routes and increasing flight frequencies in time for the high season in the fourth quarter,” it said.

The airline believes that a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 infections and wider vaccination rates across the kingdom are key catalysts for air travel recovery.

“To further boost demand, the airline is offering promotions and campaigns to give passengers the best value and flexible travel deals,” it said. — Bernama