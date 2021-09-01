Zoom announces financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2022

Zoom Video Communications Inc has announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended July 31. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Zoom Video Communications Inc has announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended July 31.

“In Q2, we achieved our first billion-dollar revenue quarter while delivering strong profitability and cash flow,” said Zoom founder and chief executive officer, Eric S. Yuan in a statement.

“Q2 also marked several milestones on our expansion beyond the UC platform. We launched Zoom Apps, bringing over 50 apps directly into the Zoom experience, and Zoom Events, an all-in-one digital events service.”

Total revenue for the second quarter was US$1,021.5 million (RM4.2 billion), up 54 per cent year over year, while GAAP income from operations for the second quarter was US$294.6 million, up from US$188.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. (US$1 = RM4.146)

In addition, total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, as of July 31 was US$5.1 billion, while net cash provided by operating activities was US$468.0 million for the second quarter, compared to US$401.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Free cash flow, which is net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, was US$455.0 million, compared to US$373.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

For Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022, total revenue is expected to be between US$1.015 billion and US$1.020 billion and non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between US$340.0 million and US$345.0 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between US$1.07 and US$1.08 with approximately 309 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

For Full Fiscal Year 2022, total revenue is expected to be between US$4.005 billion and US$4.015 billion. Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between US$1.500 billion and US$1.510 billion. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between US$4.75 and US$4.79 with approximately 308 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

A supplemental financial presentation and other information can be accessed through Zoom’s investor relations website. — Bernama