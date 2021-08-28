Penang’s Usahawan calls on new entrepreneur development minister to hold dialogue with Malaysian MSMEs

An aerial view of Gurney Drive from Komtar in George Town, Penang September 7, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 28 — The Pulau Pinang Muslim Entrepreneurs Organisation (Usahawan) hopes the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) and its new minister Tan Sri Noh Omar will hold a dialogue with entrepreneurs to get a better idea of their problems amid the pandemic.

Usahawan president Datuk Muhamad Farid Saad said the input will help Medac implement an action plan to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) which have been hit hard by the impact of Covid-19.

“The input coming from the views of entrepreneurs is necessary for the formulation of a practical policy, instead of a fancy-looking policy. It will help with the preparation of a stronger Budget 2022 that can help Bumiputera entrepreneurs who are in distress in every way, in both life and livelihood,” he said in a statement.

Usahawan, who congratulated Noh on his appointment, said this is an opportunity for the new minister to help entrepreneurs recover, noting that Noh has wide knowledge and experience, having been the chairman of Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad (PUNB). — Bernama