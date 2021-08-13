Pharmaniaga’s shares up after striking deal to procure additional Covid-19 vaccines for govt

Pharmaniaga Lifescience Sdn Bhd has signed a letter of acceptance for the procurement of an additional six million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Pharmaniaga Bhd’s shares on Bursa Malaysia rose in the early session today after the group announced that its unit has signed an additional Covid-19 vaccine supply agreement with the government on Thursday.

At 9.52am, the counter rose 1.0 sen to 92 sen with 9.12 million shares traded.

The group’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmaniaga Lifescience Sdn Bhd (PLS) has signed the letter of acceptance (additional) for the procurement of supply of Covid-19 Coronavac Suspension vaccine involving an additional six million doses of fill-and-finish and imported finished product of Covid-19 vaccine.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, Pharmaniaga said the parties have also agreed to execute a supplementary agreement to enable PLS to sell, supply and deliver to the government the number of doses requested.

Pharmaniaga said the contract would have a material effect on the group’s earnings and earnings per share for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2021. — Bernama