Pharmaniaga’s shares up after striking deal to procure additional Covid-19 vaccines for govt

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Pharmaniaga Bhd’s shares on Bursa Malaysia rose in the early session today after the group announced that its unit has signed an additional Covid-19 vaccine supply agreement with the government on Thursday.
At 9.52am, the counter rose 1.0 sen to 92 sen with 9.12 million shares traded.
The group’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmaniaga Lifescience Sdn Bhd (PLS) has signed the letter of acceptance (additional) for the procurement of supply of Covid-19 Coronavac Suspension vaccine involving an additional six million doses of fill-and-finish and imported finished product of Covid-19 vaccine.
In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, Pharmaniaga said the parties have also agreed to execute a supplementary agreement to enable PLS to sell, supply and deliver to the government the number of doses requested.
Pharmaniaga said the contract would have a material effect on the group’s earnings and earnings per share for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2021. — Bernama