Bursa Malaysia continues to slide at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Bursa Malaysia continues its downtrend at mid-afternoon today, weighed by profit-taking in selected heavyweights led by Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd.

Press Metal and CIMB Group contributed a combined 1.76 points to the fall in the barometer index.

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.09 points easier at 1,511.51 from yesterday’s close of 1,514.60.

The index opened 3.14 points lower at 1,511.46.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 528 versus 327, while 440 counters were unchanged, 948 untraded, and 48 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.45 billion units worth RM1.25 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM8.02, Petronas Chemicals gained four sen to RM7.99 and TNB improved two sen to RM9.75.

IHH Healthcare slid two sen to RM5.81 while Public Bank was flat at RM4.01.

Among the actives, Ecofirst warrant advanced four sen to 5.5 sen, Artroniq rose 6.5 sen to 47 sen, and Johan Holdings warrant gained three sen to 3.5 sen.

AT Systematization eased half-a-sen to six sen while XOX was flat at four sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 26.59 points to 11,072.75, the FBM ACE declined 47.44 points to 7,203.80, and the FBMT 100 Index went down 24.62 points to 10,779.01.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 38.92 points lower at 12,172.40 and the FBM 70 slipped 41.29 points to 14,563.70.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 5.94 points to 14,770.79, the Plantation Index fell 48.29 points to 6,151.16, and the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 0.65 of-a-point to 187.79. ― Bernama