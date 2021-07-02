Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-afternoon on weaker sentiment following yesterday’s announcement of an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for most parts of Selangor and 14 localities in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama pic

At 3.15pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell by 3.41 points to 1,530.82 from yesterday’s close of 1,534.23.

The market bellwether opened 0.53 of-a-point lower at 1,533.70.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 531 to 316 while 445 counters were unchanged, 873 untraded, and 11 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 4.1 billion units valued at RM1.9 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Sime Darby Plantation lost six sen to RM4.00, Hartalega was 12 sen weaker at RM7.02, Top Glove was four sen lower at RM4.03, Public Bank dropped one sen to RM4.11 and IOI Corp declined five sen to RM3.74.

In contrast, Press Metal increased three sen to RM4.78 and Digi added one sen to RM4.18.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik down one sen to 37 sen, Sarawak Consolidated rose five sen to 80 sen, and KPower added one sen to 91.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gave up 25.30 points to 11,148.05, the FBMT 100 Index fell 26.33 points to 10,860.15, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 29.37 points to 12,157.43.

The FBM ACE jumped 52.27 points to 7,158.77 but the FBM 70 was 43.60 points weaker at 14,450.79.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index recovered 1.75 points to 15,131.88, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.26 of-a-point lower at 186.34, and the Plantation Index dropped 55.16 points to 6,389.93. — Bernama