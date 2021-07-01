US FDA reviewing HWGB Biotech’s E-MO Biology’s polio vaccine for Covid-19 vaccine emergency use

HWGB Biotech Sdn Bhd has announced that the US FDA is reviewing E-MO Biology Inc’s submission on the findings of the phase four clinical trial for the emergency use authorisation. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Ho Wah Genting Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary HWGB Biotech Sdn Bhd has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reviewing E-MO Biology Inc’s (EBI) submission on the findings of the phase four clinical trial for the emergency use authorisation (EUA).

HWGB said that on June 22, EBI had submitted the findings of its phase four clinical trial tothe FDA under EUA of polio vaccine to be repurposed as Covid-19 vaccine.

“The EUA allowed the use of the vaccines during the pandemic when certain criteria are met.

“The submission is based on the polio vaccine’s high safety and efficacy rate demonstrated in the companies’ phase four clinical study among participants without prior Covid-19 infection,” said the company in a statement today.

The clinical trial evaluated 300 subjects aged 18 to 80 years old and 100 per cent of the subjects produced an immune response that recognised protein (RdRp) of both poliovirus and SARS-Cov-2 in their blood samples after vaccination, it added. — Bernama