TH Plantations appoints Amrin Awaluddin as non-executive director

Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin speaks during the Sime Darby Property Q2 financial results announcement in Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — TH Plantations Bhd (THP) has appointed Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin as its non-executive director, effective today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the plantation arm of Lembaga Tabung Haji (Tabung Haji) said Amrin will carry on the duty as a non-independent and non-executive member of the board.

“Amrin, 55, is also the managing director and chief executive officer of Tabung Haji,” it said.

Previously, Amrin was the executive director and managing director of Boustead Holdings Bhd. — Bernama