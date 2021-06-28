Maybank’s GCFO Amirul Feisal resigns to take up role in govt-linked institution

Maybank's group chief financial officer Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir has tendered his resignation to take up a position as managing director in a government-linked institution. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Malayan Banking Bhd’s (Maybank) group chief financial officer (GCFO) Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir has tendered his resignation to take up a position as managing director in a government-linked institution.

The bank said in a statement today that Amirul’s resignation will be effective on July 15, 2021.

“Maybank has commenced the process of identifying and selecting the new GCFO, in line with its existing succession plan.

“We will make the necessary announcement when a decision has been made,” the bank said.

Group president and chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Farid Alias said Maybank has appointed group financial controller, Khalijah Ismail as acting GCFO to oversee the group’s finance functions.

“Maybank’s board and management thank Amirul for his contributions and leadership in the group and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” he said. — Bernama