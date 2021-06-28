Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 948 to 105, while 315 counters were unchanged, 869 untraded and 42 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Bursa Malaysia remained on a downtrend at mid-afternoon as investors continued to worry about the extension of the movement control order since the daily Covid-19 tally stayed above the 4,000-mark.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 17.25 points to 1,542.43 from Friday’s close of 1,559.68.

The market bellwether opened 2.22 of-a-point lower at 1,557.46.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 948 to 105, while 315 counters were unchanged, 869 untraded and 42 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.43 billion units valued at RM1.61 billion.

Among the heavyweights, only PetChem and Genting Malaysia were in positive territory — the former rising by seven sen to RM8.07 and the latter gaining one sen to RM2.84.

Press Metal slipped eight sen to RM4.80, Public Bank fell four sen to RM4.15, Top Glove dropped 12 sen to RM4.23 and Sime Darby Plantation dipped 10 sen to RM4.09.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik shed seven sen to 34 sen, Fintec was half-a-sen lower at three sen, Boustead eased three sen to 73 sen, and Dagang NeXchange was flat at 73.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 128.94 points weaker at 11,205.46, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 119.95 points to 10,925.15, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 148.18 points to 12,237.58.

The FBM ACE dipped 201.73 points to 7,020.07 and the FBM 70 eased 150.20 points to 14,469.33.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 146.55 points to 15,133.16, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.67 points easier at 186.31, and the Plantation Index dropped 94.78 points to 6,427.62. — Bernama