FBM KLCI remains higher at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Bursa Malaysia’s key index, FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI), resumed the afternoon session higher backed by persistent buying support in heavyweights, led by Press Metal.

At 3.01pm, the market bellwether rose 4.26 points to 1,559.97 from 1,555.71 at Thursday’s close.

Press Metal bagged 22 sen to RM4.93 with 4.42 million shares changing hands, lifting the composite index by a substantial 3.27 points.

However, the broader market saw losers outpacing gainers 559 to 333, while 446 counters were unchanged, 891 untraded, and 37 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.57 billion units worth RM1.5 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank and CIMB added one sen each to RM4.19 and RM4.71 respectively, PChem and IHH earned four sen each to RM8.04 and RM5.65 respectively, Tenaga picked up two sen to RM9.89, while Maybank was flat at RM8.20.

Of the actives, MMAG eased 2.5 sen to 14 sen, Serba Dinamik lost 11 sen to 42.5 sen, Focus Dynamics and KNM inched up half-a-sen each to five sen and 17 sen respectively, while Sanichi slipped half-a-sen to five sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 12.13 points higher at 11,337.77, the FBMT 100 Index increased 15.85 points to 11,048.64, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 15.34 points to 12,382.96.

The FBM ACE fell 71.66 points to 7,282.66 and the FBM 70 went down 35.11 points to 14,629.87.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 0.84 of-a-point to 15,292.38, the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 1.53 points to 188.67, while the Plantation Index declined 11.52 points to 6,505.55. — Bernama