Weak sentiment drags Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session lower due to weak market sentiment weighed down by the World Bank’s recent revised projection on Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP).

At 3.07pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 9.12 points to 1,555.64 from 1,564.76 at Wednesday’s close.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 872 to 148, while 352 counters were unchanged, 841 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.67 billion units worth RM1.87 billion.

The World Bank has lowered its projection of Malaysia’s 2021 GDP growth to 4.5 per cent compared with 6.0 per cent estimated in March amid a dramatic resurgence of COVID-19 infections beginning mid-April this year.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.21, PetChem bagged two sen to RM8.02, CIMB gained four sen to RM4.64, while Public Bank was flat at RM4.19.

Tenaga shed four sen to RM9.89 and IHH lost 17 sen to RM5.55.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik eased 2.5 sen to 57 sen, Fintec was flat at 3.5 sen, MMAG inched up half-a-sen to 16.5 sen, while KNM slipped one sen to 17 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 85.17 points lower at 11,324.5, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 73.96 points to 11,030.21 and the FBM ACE lost 176.01 points to 7,323.58.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 129.26 points to 12,372.95 and the FBM 70 went down 134.77 points to 14,653.55.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 1.75 points to 15,262.53, the Plantation Index added 0.86 of-a-point to 6,529.47 while the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 1.71 points to 187.42. — Bernama