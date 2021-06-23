KPJ appoints Ali Hamsa as non-executive chairman

Tan Sri Ali Hamsa attends a media session on the third series of the 2014 Auditor-General’s Report, in Putrajaya, Dec 2, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — KPJ Healthcare Bhd has appointed former Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa as its new non-executive chairman and independent non-executive director effective today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the healthcare provider said Ali, 66, is currently the chairman and independent non-executive editor of Kulim (Malaysia) Bhd and executive director at G Capital Bhd.

It said he was also an independent non-executive director of tile manufacturer YB Ventures Bhd.

On April 22, 2009, Ali was appointed as the first Director-General of the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) under the Prime Minister’s Department.

He served as the 13th Chief Secretary to the Government of Malaysia from June 24, 2012 until August 28, 2018. — Bernama