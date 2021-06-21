Short-term rates close stable on Bank Negara’s operations

The Bank Negara Malaysia logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system eased to RM34.71 billion from RM37.32 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it fell to RM19.66 billion from RM24.77 billion previously.

Earlier today, BNM issued three conventional money market tenders, an Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) Qard tender and a reverse repo tender.

BNM also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreement, and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM33.7 billion conventional money market tender and a RM18.6 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day monies.

BNM revised Murabahah overnight tender to RM18.6 billion from RM17.8 billion.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.81 per cent and 1.85 per cent respectively. — Bernama