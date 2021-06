KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Nestlé (Malaysia) Bhd has appointed Dr Tunku Alina Raja Muhd Alias as its new independent non-executive director effective today.

In a statement today, the company said she will also be a member of its governance, nomination and compensation committee.

Nestle Malaysia said with her extensive experience, Tunku Alina’s appointment would bring further diversity to its board and continue to strongly support its aspirations to forge ahead in its journey. — Bernama