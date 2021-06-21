Centrient Pharmaceuticals starts production at new statins manufacturing unit

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Centrient Pharmaceuticals (Centrient), the global leader in sustainable antibiotics, next-generation statins and anti-fungals, announced it has started production at its new statins manufacturing unit.

With the building of its second dedicated unit on the Toansa site in India now completed, the company will double its statins production capacity.

This will enable Centrient to meet growing demand for its sustainably manufactured Atorvastatin and Rosuvastatin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), according to a statement.

Starting almost a decade ago, Centrient has grown today into one of the leading statin API suppliers worldwide, servicing large pharma companies globally.

Next to high-quality features like long shelf life and large batch sizes, the company offers security of supply to customers through its dedicated statins production facility and backward integration.

The news of the facility expansion follows major milestones on statins that the company reached in the past years.

“With the doubling of our production capacity, we demonstrate our commitment to maintain our leadership position in line with our strategy and to continue supporting our customers’ business growth,” said Chief Commercial Officer at Centrient, Frans Vlaar.

Ground-breaking of the new manufacturing unit started in 2019-end and commercial supplies from the new unit will start in mid-2021.

With the new manufacturing line being operational and doubling the production capacity, Centrient will be even better positioned to secure supply, meeting the growing demand from customers and helping to improve the lives of patients who are in need of these medicines. — Bernama