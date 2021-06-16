Bursa Malaysia remains slightly higher at mid-morning

Market breadth, however, turned slightly negative with losers leading gainers 396 to 354, while 439 counters were unchanged, 964 untraded and 11 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Bursa Malaysia remained slightly higher at mid-morning, supported by continuous buying in selected heavyweights despite weaker sentiment in the regional markets, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 2.70 points to 1,584.07 from Tuesday’s close of 1,581.37.

The index opened 1.55 points better at 1,582.92.

Market breadth, however, turned slightly negative with losers leading gainers 396 to 354, while 439 counters were unchanged, 964 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.97 billion units worth RM994.85 million.

A dealer said that investors seemed to gain confidence in the local market after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin provided a clearer path on the nation’s economic recovery when announcing the the National Recovery Plan on Tuesday.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM8.20 and RM4.21, respectively, TNB rose 4.0 sen to RM9.98, IHH Healthcare went up 3.0 sen to RM5.60, and Petronas Chemicals slipped 1.0 sen to RM8.09.

Among the actives, KNM was flat at 20.5 sen, DNeX earned half-a-sen to 89.5 sen and Industronics improved 2.0 sen to 23 sen, while Serba Dinamik eased half-a-sen to 67.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 13.28 points to 11,581.13, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 15.52 points to 11,262.67 and the FBM ACE perked 6.02 points to 7,710.94.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 35.56 points to 12,747.31 while the FBM 70 rose 6.60 points to 15,082.76.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 4.74 points to 15,321.43 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.46 of-a-point to 194.39, but the Plantation Index shed 15.91 points to 6,586.46. — Bernama