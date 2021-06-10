Bursa Malaysia in positive territory at mid-afternoon

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 2.41 points or 0.15 per cent to 1,583.89 from yesterday's close of 1,581.48. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory in mid-afternoon trade, with buying support seen in MISC and IHH Healthcare.

MISC rose 15 sen to RM6.97 while IHH gained five sen to RM5.44.

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 2.41 points or 0.15 per cent to 1,583.89 from yesterday's close of 1,581.48.

The index opened 1.87 points better at 1,583.35 today.

Gainers slightly surpassed losers 456 to 451, while 444 counters were unchanged, 809 untraded, and 29 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.41 billion units worth RM1.69 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM8.20 and RM4.20 respectively, PetChem gained two sen to RM8.07 and TNB earned four sen to RM9.97.

Among the actives, Vsolar and XOX were flat at two sen and five sen, respectively, while Managepay eased 2.5 sen to 24 sen.

Top gainers were IJM Plantations which improved 58 sen to RM3.04, Transocean which bagged 55 sen to RM4.15 ,and Kobay Technology which jumped 43 sen to RM2.26.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 25.61 points to 11,552.22, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 25.76 points to 11,240.34, while the FBM ACE went down 24.90 points to 7,634.01.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 38.90 points to 12,707.77 and the FBM 70 strengthened 67.96 points to 14,971.23.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 14.12 points to 15,281.39, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.36 point to 192.65, and the Plantation Index pared 27.90 points to 6,779.12. ― Bernama