Tree Med signs Mou to supply Covid-19 test kits to SelCare

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening for those with a recent travel history to Sabah at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Tree Med Sdn Bhd aims to supply Covid-19 rapid test kits, together with machine placements of analysers to verify the test results, to Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS)-owned SelCare Pharmacy Sdn Bhd.

The medical devices supplier, in which Key Alliance Group Bhd (KAG) is in the midst of taking a 30 per cent stake, announced that it had inked a blanket supply memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SelCare, the administrator of the Selangor government’s healthcare programme Skim Peduli Sihat.

In a statement today, Tree Med said the MoU encompassed an ongoing non-exclusive vendor agreement which had been supported by the latest orders being 175,000 Covid-19 test kits to be supplied to SelCare.

SelCare plans to use the test kits at state-sponsored mass Covid-19 screening and in all its clinics.

Tree Med executive medical director Datuk Dr Azirul Salihin Anuar said the public should be aware of the test kits being used and ensure that it is of the highest quality with World Health Organisation, Emergency Use Listing certifications to detect the virus.

“We emphasise on precise detection with better quality test kits to avoid a possible medical catastrophe if inferior test kits are being allowed to be widely used,” he said.

Tree Med, which will soon be an associate company of KAG, said KAG was currently active in supplying polymerase chain reaction (PCR) kits to labs and onsite Covid-19 screening, alongside healthcare providers to corporate clients. — Bernama