Stats Dept: Total trade of six states rises in 2020 despite Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― Six states recorded an increase in total trade amid a 3.6 per cent decline in Malaysia’s trade to RM1.78 trillion in 2020 albeit Covid-19 pandemic that has also affected trade around the world, the the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the six states were Penang (+RM38.6 billion), Sabah (+RM4.5 billion), Pahang (+RM3.5 billion), Kedah (+RM3.0 billion), Kelantan (+RM969.7 million), and Perak (+RM294.8 million).

“Five states that dominated Malaysia's export were Penang (31.8 per cent, Johor (20.0 per cent), Selangor (18.9 per cent), Sarawak (6.7 per cent), and Perak (3.2 per cent). The contribution of these five states accounted for 80.5 per cent of Malaysia's total exports,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir noted that Malaysia’s exports last year valued at RM981.0 billion, down 1.4 per cent compared to RM995.1 billion in 2019 while imports decreased 6.3 per cent to RM796.2 billion in 2020 from RM849.4 billion in the previous year.

He said the decline in exports was due to the lower exports, mainly by Sarawak (-RM15.5 billion), Selangor (-RM11.3 billion), Johor (-RM5.3 billion), Sabah (-RM4.2 billion), Kuala Lumpur (-RM3.4 billion), Terengganu (-RM2.8 billion), Negeri Sembilan (-RM2.3 billion), Labuan (-RM2.1 billion), Kedah (-RM0.4 billion), and Perlis (-RM0.1 billion).

“However, the value of exports increased in Penang by RM28.4 billion, Pahang (+RM3.4 billion), Perak (+RM2.0 billion), Melaka (+RM0.5 billion), and Kelantan (+RM0.1 billion),” he added.

At the same time, the decline in imports was induced by lower imports from Selangor (-RM23.7 billion), Johor (-RM19.7 billion), Kuala Lumpur (-RM10.2 billion), Melaka (-RM9.7 billion), Negeri Sembilan (-RM6.1 billion), Terengganu (-RM1.8 billion), Perak (-RM1.7 billion), Sarawak (-RM1.2 billion), Perlis (-RM0.5 billion), and Labuan (-RM0.2 billion).

On the contrary, Penang recorded higher imports of RM10.2 billion, followed by Sabah (+RM8.6 billion), Kedah (+RM3.4 billion), Kelantan (+RM0.9 billion), and Pahang (+RM0.1 billion). ― Bernama