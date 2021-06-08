George Kent gets shareholders’ nod for RM624m glove-related investment

George Kent Berhad reports a record a net profit of RM124.4 million 2018. — Google image

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — George Kent (Malaysia) Bhd has received its shareholders’ green light to design and build a glove manufacturing plant in Lumut Port Industrial Park, Perak, for about RM624.1 million.

The group said it expected to expand this glove manufacturing facility construction business locally and internationally, in order to cater for strong demand from existing and new glove manufacturing players wishing to expand their production capacity in the coming years.

Shareholders also approved today the group’s proposed subscription of 40 per cent equity interest in Dynacare Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned unit of Johan Holdings Bhd, for RM40 million, or RM1 per share.

In a statement today, chairman Tan Sri Tan Kay Hock said the contract would boost the engineering’s company’s order book significantly.

“The contract also marks our entry into the glove manufacturing facility construction space. Demand for such facilities remains strong,” he said, adding that the group’s investment into Dynacare would provide an important new stream of sustainable and recurring long-term income its shareholders.

According to Tan, George Kent will undertake the works including civil and structural building works, mechanical and electrical works, and the construction of utility connections such as electricity, gas and water supply, as well as wastewater treatment and water recycling facilities.

It will also design, install, test and commission 42 double-former glove-dipping lines and all ancillary systems at the plant over 24 months.

George Kent said the plant would have a production capacity of about 12 billion pieces of examination and surgical gloves per annum. The commercial production of the first production line is expected to start in August with a total of six production lines to be fully operational by December 2021.

The remaining 36 production lines will be commissioned and operationalised in stages in 2022 and 2023. — Bernama