Bursa Malaysia: Trading of IJM Plantations, IJM Corp, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd suspended

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Trading in the shares of IJM Plantations Bhd, IJM Corporation Bhd and Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd (KLK) has been suspended pending an announcement.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the companies said Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd approved their request for the voluntary suspension in the trading of the securities on the Main Market from 2.30pm, Tuesday, June 8.

Hence, their structured warrants will also be suspended at the same time, they said.

IJM Plantations was last traded 26 sen higher at RM2.46, IJM Corporations bagged 11 sen to RM1.90 and KLK went up 16 sen to RM21.76. — Bernama