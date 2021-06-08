Apollo Food suspends operation of premises in Larkin, Johor for disinfection

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Apollo Food Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Apollo Food Industries (M) Sdn Bhd, is suspending the operations in its premises in Larkin, Johor until June 13, 2021 for disinfection purposes.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said the premises will resume operations on June 14 or earlier, subject to the approval of the relevant authorities.

“Apollo wishes to inform that, given the evolving circumstances, the group is unable to quantify or determine the impact of Covid-19 on the financial and operational results of the group arising from the temporary stoppage of operations due to the disinfection of premises,” it said.

Apollo Food said its operations have strictly adhered to the Covid-19 preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health as part of the business continuity management and will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all employees.

“Any further information will be updated to Bursa Malaysia in due course,” it added. — Bernama