Serba Dinamik among active counters, rises 1.5 sen

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd was one of the most active counters on Bursa Malaysia at mid-morning, as its shares rose 1.5 sen to 84 sen with 1.75 million shares transacted, after having resolved the issue with its external auditor, KPMG PLC.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia on Thursday, Serba Dinamik said it had received a notice from a non-independent non-executive director as well as a shareholder, Datuk Abdul Kadier Sahib, requesting the withdrawal of the special notice on the proposed removal of KPMG PLC as the auditor and appointment of new auditors.

The group said Abdul Kadier had, via his special notice dated May 28, 2021, requested for the company to convene an extraordinary general meeting pursuant to Section 311 of the Companies Act 2016 to propose the removal of KPMG PLC as the external auditor and appointment of auditors.

“The board has accepted the withdrawal notice, and in view of the above development, the above matter is now considered closed,” it added.

In another statement, Serba Dinamik said Abdul Kadier is looking forward for the management and KPMG to arrange for engagement session to enable both parties to achieve amicable solution to the matters the auditor had raised. — Reuters