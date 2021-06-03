MR DIY joins FBM KLCI constituents replacing Supermax

MR DIY Group (M) Bhd has been included as one of the 30 constituents of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI to replace rubber glove maker Supermax Corporation Bhd. — Picture via MR.DIY website

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Home improvement retailer MR DIY Group (M) Bhd has been included as one of the 30 constituents of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI to replace rubber glove maker Supermax Corporation Bhd.

A joint statement by FTSE Russell and Bursa Malaysia Bhd today said the change was made following the semi-annual review of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series, which was done in accordance with the index ground rules.

“The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI reserve list, comprising the five highest-ranking non-constituents of the index by market capitalisation, will be Westports Holdings, QL Resources, Supermax, Kossan Rubber and Inari Amertron,” it said.

It said the reserve list would be used if one or more constituents are deleted from the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI in accordance with the index ground rules during the period up to the next semi-annual review.

It said the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid 70 Index saw five new constituents, namely D&O Green Technologies, Greatech Technology, Hong Leong Industries, Supermax and UMW Holdings while the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Hijrah Shariah Index welcomed MR DIY Group and Press Metal Aluminium Holdings.

The statement said there would be 39 inclusions and five exclusions for the FTSE Bursa Malaysia EMAS Index, expanding the number of constituents to 316.

“Newly included companies would also be assessed for their social and corporate governance (ESG) performance and disclosures in accordance with the FTSE4Good Ratings Model in the next review cycle,” it said.

It said companies that fulfilled the inclusion criteria by addressing and putting in measures to mitigate their material ESG risks would be included in the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index.

It added that all constituent changes would take effect on June 21, 2021 and the next review would take place in December this year. — Bernama