Mah Sing Healthcare obtains Conformite Europeene marking, ready to tap European market

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Property developer Mah Sing Group Bhd’s healthcare arm, Mah Sing Healthcare Sdn Bhd has received the Conformite Europeene (CE) marking in order to market its powder-free nitrile examination gloves and powder-free latex examination gloves in Europe.

In a statement today, the group said Mah Sing Healthcare has also obtained a certificate from the TUV Rheinland LGA Products GmbH, certifying that the company has established and applies a quality management system for medical devices in compliance with the EN ISO 13475:2016 standard.

Founder and group managing director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum said the new milestone proves that the company is serious in establishing itself as a long-term player in the gloves business.

“With the CE certification, Mah Sing remains committed to adhering to and complying with the highest standards set by the industry.

“This marks a step forward for us in meeting the global demand for gloves through the production of quality products,” he said.

Meanwhile, the group said Mah Sing Healthcare had commenced operations at its first glove manufacturing factory in Kapar, Klang.

It also expects the strong demand for gloves to continue post-pandemic, due to fear of reinfection, higher health awareness and hygiene compliance requirements for healthcare and non-healthcare sectors. — Bernama