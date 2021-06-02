Axiata shares higher at noon ahead of partnership with RHB announcement

Axiata Group's share price rose nine sen to RM3.81, with 2.48 million shares transacted. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Shares of Axiata Group Bhd were higher at noon today ahead of the unveiling of the telecommunications provider’s partnership with RHB Banking Group announcement later today.

The company’s share price rose nine sen to RM3.81, with 2.48 million shares transacted.

Axiata Group is partnering RHB Bank to apply for a digital bank licence from Bank Negara Malaysia, according to Reuters, quoting sources.

Axiata, the parent company of Celcom, also owns and operates the Boost e-wallet through its digital arm, Axiata Digital.

The group kick-started the year on solid footing, guided by the Axiata 5.0 vision which aimed at transforming the group into paying higher dividends by 2024.

However, its net profit almost halved to RM75.56 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 from RM188.11 million in the same quarter last year, mainly due to higher depreciation and amortisation and lower one-off gain.

Revenue was RM6.06 billion, a slight increase of 0.45 per cent y-o-y. — Bernama