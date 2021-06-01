Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore in this August 24, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today on lack of buying momentum.

At 6.15pm, the local note fell to 4.1265/1283 against the greenback from Monday’s close of 4.1220/1270.

Meanwhile, the local note traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

The ringgit eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.1229/1255 from 3.1152/1194 on Monday, and depreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 5.0491/0514 from 5.0227/0304 yesterday.

The domestic unit fell against the yen to 3.7638/7789 from 3.7565/7621 and decreased against the British pound to 5.8583/8621 from 5.8421/8508. — Bernama