Inaugural Selangor Entrepreneurship League kicks off with 350 participants, says state exco

SHAH ALAM, May 31 — The inaugural Selangor Entrepreneurship League, a collaboration between the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) and the Selangor Youth Community (SAY), will see the participation of 350 entrepreneurs competing in four categories.

The initiative, which began in April 2021 and will end in December this year, is an effort by the state government to produce competitive and world-class entrepreneurs in various sectors.

State executive councillor for housing, urban wellbeing and entrepreneur development Rodziah Ismail said the first competition category is the Tunas Niaga Programme (PROTUNe), which involves secondary school-level entrepreneurs, while the second category, the PKNS Graduate Entrepreneur Programme (GROW), includes the participation of university graduates who run businesses full-time.

“The third category is SAY ASPIRE which involves the participation of Selangor youth entrepreneurs who are ‘export-ready’.

“The final category, SAY LEAD, involves entrepreneurs with disabilities (OKU) selected from various sectors in the state,” she said in her speech at the Selangor Entrepreneurs League launching ceremony, held virtually today.

Also present were PKNS chief executive officer (CEO) Siti Zubaidah Abd Jabar and SAY CEO Nurul Azwa Rodzi.

Rodziah said the league is open to all entrepreneurs under the guidance of PKNS and SAY, and up for grabs are the winner’s trophy and certificates of appreciation.

She explained that each entrepreneur will be evaluated using three criteria, namely market share, total income, and business presentation at a pitching session to be conducted in the final stage, before being crowned the champion of the first edition of the league.

Meanwhile, Rodziah said about RM1 billion has been spent by the Selangor government in the past 10 years for entrepreneurship development in the state. — Bernama