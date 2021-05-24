Bursa Malaysia bounces at opening as factories allowed to operate under tighter MCO 3.0

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 353 to 120, while 251 counters were unchanged, 1,478 untraded and 19 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded from last week’s losses to open firmer today, as investors heaved a sigh of relief after learning that most businesses and factories are allowed to operate under the tighter movement control order 3.0 (MCO 3.0).

At 9.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.34 points, or 0.21 per cent, firmer at 1,565.51 from 1,562.17 at Friday’s close.

The index opened 1.61 points better at 1,563.78.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 353 to 120, while 251 counters were unchanged, 1,478 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 328.47 million worth RM148.83 million.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on Saturday, announced additional restrictions to tighten the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of MCO 3.0 through two strategies, namely work-from-home (WFH) directive, and limiting business operating hours effective May 25 for the entire Peninsula and Labuan.

He said this was aimed at reducing the movement of people and thus, preventing a more serious spread of Covid-19.

With a tighter set of SOPs being implemented in wider areas in the country, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd expects weaker trading sentiment for the holiday-shortened week (market will be closed for Wesak Day on Wednesday).

“Meanwhile, the selldown in technology stocks may continue following overnight declines in Nasdaq, and investors may focus on high earning certainties stocks amid reporting season,” it said in a note.

Meanwhile, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd said the FBM KLCI had lost around 30 points since early May, and no no buying catalysts were in sight.

“Nonetheless, we expect the index to stage a minor rebound and hover between the 1,560-1,570 levels,” it said in a separate note.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added five sen to RM8.29, Public Bank bagged one sen to RM4.16, Tenaga was two sen firmer at RM9.92, while Petronas Chemicals and IHH were unchanged at RM7.90 and RM5.20, respectively.

Of the actives, Grand-Flo gained 3.5 sen to 64 sen, Privasia Technology inched up one sen to 18.5 sen, LKL was 1.5 sen better at 41.5 sen, Focus Dynamics edged up half-a-sen to seven sen, while Hiap Teck was flat at 50.5 sen.

Top gainer Pharmaniaga leapt 37 sen to RM4.40 while top loser Widetech was 30 sen lower at RM2.70.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 40.79 points to 11,376.82 and the FBMT 100 Index improved 34.53 points to 11,076.75.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 53.30 points to 12,661.33, the FBM ACE accumulated 68.90 points to 7,693.77 and the FBM 70 elevated 87.92 points to 14,624.58.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index went up 53.15 points to 6,952.67, the Industrial Products and Services Index ticked up 1.32 points to 188.62 and the Financial Services Index firmed by 38.71 points to 14,806.71. — Bernama