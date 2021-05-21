Report: Genting Group gets regulatory nod to operate casinos at Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas is said to feature 59-storeys with three Hilton-branded hotels that include 236 upper-floor suites in its exclusive Crockfords gambling and hotel area. — Picture courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — A subsidiary of Genting Malaysia Berhad, the Genting Group, has managed to secure regulatory approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission (NGC) to operate casinos at their soon-to-be-opened Resorts World Las Vegas in the United States next month.

A report by the Washington Post detailed that the US$4.3 billion (RM17.81 billion) Resorts World development, slated to open on June 24, was granted operating licences by the NGC yesterday, who later said it welcomed the injection of funds into a sector badly hit by the pandemic.

“We look forward to seeing it open and running,” NGC chairman John Moran Jr. was quoted as saying in the report.

Genting chairman Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, in the report, reminisced how the company’s history had begun with his father opening the first Resorts World development in Genting, Pahang, as a 200-room hotel back in 1971.

“(Now) we are on the cusp of opening our latest Resorts World property with 3,500 hotel rooms,” Lim said of the development, which is the first new resort to open on the Las Vegas strip in over a decade.

Resorts World Las Vegas president Scott Sibella was quoted as saying that the project, which was six years in the making, is expected to complete on time and within budget.

“We want to be the most sophisticated, state-of-art casino in the world,” said Sibella.

He said that a workforce of 5,500 is expected at the resort, with more than 4,000 to be hired over the next three weeks, most of which Sibella said have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Nevada state Commissioner Rosa Solis-Rainey also weighed in saying, “I want to commend you on all the work that you’ve done and the investment that you’re putting into the state of Nevada and the Las Vegas economy right now.

“I, too, look forward to seeing your diversity and inclusion efforts. That’s important to the community and to the state,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

This after the Nevada state government approved fully reopening stores, shows, and restaurants from June 1. State health officials reported that more than one-third of area residents have been fully inoculated and nearly 46 per cent who have taken at least one vaccine shot.

Sibella then detailed how the casino was designed to incorporate natural light in its many restaurants and convention spaces, using a ventilation system that was made to produce the “best air quality money can buy” according to Sibella.

Resorts World Las Vegas will also feature stretches of retail shops and stores, more than 40 restaurants and lounges, spas and swimming pools. — Picture courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

The development sits on the site of the legendary Stardust hotel that was opened in 1958, closed in 2006 and demolished a year later.

Resorts World Las Vegas is said to feature 59-storeys with three Hilton-branded hotels that include 236 upper-floor suites in its exclusive Crockfords gambling and hotel area, with a giant LED panel plastered across the facade.

It will boast casino space larger than two American football fields accommodating gambling salons and poker rooms.

Also part of the plan are stretches of retail shops and stores, more than 40 restaurants and lounges, spas and swimming pools, and 300,000 square feet (27,871sq m) of second-floor meeting and banquet space.

Artists slated to headline performances in November at its 5,000 seater theatre include Celine Dion, American Idol winner Carrie Underwood and Katy Perry.

The development is said to be Resorts World’s biggest project in the US, after their casino at the Aqueduct Racetrack in New York.

It is also slated to open an 18-storey casino hotel called Resorts World Catskills later this year in Monticello, also in New York.



