Bursa Malaysia grants one-month extension for issuance of financial reports

The silhouettes of attendees are seen in front of a screen with the Bursa Malaysia logo at Invest Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has granted an automatic one-month extension for the issuance of quarterly and annual reports for the Main and ACE Markets, as well as semi-annual and audited financial statements for the LEAP Market which are due respectively on May 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

It said this latest relief measure was granted after having considered the potential impact of the movement control order 3.0 from May 12 to June 7, 2021 on listed issuers.

In a statement today, the exchange said since March 2020, it has implemented various relief measures to ease regulatory compliance and aid listed issuers to navigate through the challenging times amid the COVID19 pandemic while ensuring that the objectives and purpose of its regulatory framework are met.

“Notwithstanding the one-month extension, listed issuers are reminded to comply with the disclosure obligations under the Listing Requirements.

“This include making immediate announcements of any material information to ensure that shareholders and investors have access to information in a timely manner,” it added.

More details on the relief measure

For more details on the relief measure, please refer to the circulars published at the following website links:

Main Market at https://www.bursamalaysia.com/regulation/listing_requirements/main_market/direct ives_clarifications

ACE Market at https://www.bursamalaysia.com/regulation/listing_requirements/ace_market/directi ves_clarifications, and

LEAP Market at https://www.bursamalaysia.com/regulation/listing_requirements/leap_market/directi ves_clarifications — Bernama