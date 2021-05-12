Bursa Malaysia slightly higher at mid-morning

Strong buying momentum was also seen in the small capitalisation stocks which saw the FBM SCAP Index surging 136.0 points to 16,611.04. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Bursa Malaysia was slightly higher at mid-morning despite a minor volatility in its key index amid the emergence of bargain-hunting ahead of the long holiday break.

At 11.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 0.98 of-a-point to 1,578.62 from Tuesday’s close of 1,577.64 on buying support from the banking and rubber glove stocks.

Supermax was the biggest winner among the 30 index constituents, rising 2.81 per cent, followed by Top GLove (2.51 per cent), RHB Bank (2.15 per cent), and Public Bank (1.95 per cent).

Strong buying momentum was also seen in the small capitalisation stocks which saw the FBM SCAP Index surging 136.0 points to 16,611.04.

On the broader marker, gainers outnumbered losers 495 to 376, while 413 counters were unchanged, 907 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 1.67 billion shares worth RM1.17 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank perked two sen to RM8.21 and Public Bank rose eight sen to RM4.18.

PetChem lost 18 sen to RM8.04, Tenaga trimmed three sen to RM9.88, IHH Healthcare fell 19 sen to RM5.39, and Press Metal slipped one sen to RM5.39.

Of the actives, Focus Dynamics inched down half-a-sen to six sen, Mtouche added half-a-sen to 28.5 sen, Tanco gained one sen to 14.5 sen, while Green Ocean and Permaju were flat at 4.5 sen and 14.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 10.77 points firmer at 11,544.03, the FBMT 100 Index added 3.85 points to 11,215.28, and the FBM ACE increased 42.03 points to 7,938.52.

However, the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 44.06 points to 12,891.16 and the FBM 70 contracted 6.89 points to 14,985.86.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index erased 30.81 points to 7,025.5, the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 0.71 of-a-point to 196.63, while the Financial Services Index soared 143.78 points to 14,849.88. — Bernama