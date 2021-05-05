Ringgit opens higher against US dollar on stronger oil prices

At 9am, the local currency rose to 4.1170/1220 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1200/1260. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 ― The ringgit extended its gains against the US dollar for the second consecutive day, buoyed by the stronger Brent crude oil price, a dealer said.

This cushioned the impact of further weakening of the local note amid mounting concerns over the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 in Selangor.

At 9am, the local currency rose to 4.1170/1220 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1200/1260.

At the time of writing, crude oil is trading at US$69.47 per barrel, up by 0.86 per cent.

SPI Asset Management global managing partner, Stephen Innes said surging oil prices will offer a lifeline and possibility to pillow the ringgit fall when the MCO is enforced.

The MCO 3.0 will be enforced in six districts in Selangor, namely Petaling, Sepang, Klang, Hulu Langat, Gombak, Kuala Langat, from May 6 to 17, 2021.

“There is also the optimism of a rebound in oil demand due to the reopening of some economies,” he told Bernama.

However, Stephen said the re-emergence of Covid-19 cases in the community raises the risks of even further tightening in social restrictions, which generally sees investors reduce risk assets in countries where the prevalence of Covid-19 is rising.

On other development, investors would also be monitoring Bank Negara Malaysia’s third monetary policy meeting, in which the central bank is expected to keep its interest rate at 1.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mixed against other emerging currencies, with the local note rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0839/0879 from 3.0852/0902 and was slightly higher against the yen at 3.7650/7699 from 3.7653/7711.

However, against the British pound, the ringgit slipped to 5.7181/7273 from 5.7181/7273 and fell against the euro to 4.9473/9549 from 4.9473/9549 previously. ― Bernama