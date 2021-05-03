Ethereum breaks past US$3,000

Representation of the Ethereum virtual currency standing on the PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, February 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 3 — Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high of US$3,017 (RM12,383.28) today, extending last week’s rally in the wake of a report that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could launch a digital bond sale on the ethereum blockchain network.

Ether rose 2 per cent on the Bitstamp exchange to hit the milestone early in Asia trade. It is up more than 300 per cent for the year so far, outpacing a 95 per cent rise in the more popular bitcoin.

Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap behind bitcoin.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the EIB plans to issue a two-year 100-million euro digital bond.

Bitcoin hovered around US$58,000 today. — Reuters