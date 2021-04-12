Short-term rates close stable on BNM’s operations

A general view of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur August 12, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system declined to RM35.45 billion from RM39.26 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it fell to RM16.96 billion from RM21.92 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank called for three conventional money market tenders, a Commodity Murabahah Programme (CMP) tender, an Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) Qard tender and a reverse repo tender.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM34.4 billion conventional money market tender and a RM15.8 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.81 per cent, and 1.85 per cent, respectively. — Bernama