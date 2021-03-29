Nestle Malaysia remains focused on driving business to meet long-term goals

The Nestle logo is pictured on the company headquarters building in Vevey February 18, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd expects the Covid-19 pandemic will weigh significantly on the market throughout the first half of 2021, although the progressive rollout of vaccines will have a positive bearing on the health crisis.

The company said it had projected a significant rebound in the prices of many key commodities that anticipates margin tensions and will continue to do its best to manage the situation.

“In the above context, we will continue to focus on ensuring the safety of our people, continued supply of our products to customers and support vulnerable communities through different programmes and reach new heights in our sustainability journey.

“We remain focused on driving our business with long-term goals and always delivering safe, high-quality nutritional products meeting the taste and other expectations of all Malaysians,” it said in its Annual Report 2020 filed with Bursa Malaysia today.

Nestle said in a turbulent year, the fact that its bond with Malaysians has remained strong is reflective of the trust they continue to place in the company and brands.

On top of expanding its manufacturing capacity, the company is investing into new categories that are well in tune with consumer trends and will further contribute to a more sustainable future, such as the establishment of a plant-based meal solutions facility in Malaysia. — Bernama