TOKYO, March 26 — Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index opened higher today after US shares rose as investors cheered President Joe Biden’s pledge to boost vaccination efforts.

The Nikkei 225 added 1.18 per cent, or 338.40 points, to 29,068.28 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 1.01 per cent, or 19.81 points, to 1,975.36. — AFP