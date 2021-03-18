Bursa Malaysia higher at midday amid better economic prospects

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 620 to 494, while 421 counters were unchanged, 712 untraded and 27 others suspended. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Bursa Malaysia stayed higher throughout the morning session, in sync with regional peers and overnight Wall Street performance amid enhanced prospects for an economic rebound.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia (FBM KLCI) rose 7.05 points to 1,632.02 versus Wednesday’s close of 1,624.97.

The index opened 1.21 points firmer at 1,626.18 and remained above that level during the session, rising to as high as 1,635.15.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 620 to 494, while 421 counters were unchanged, 712 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.5 billion shares worth RM2.6 billion

An analyst said the Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (PEMERKASA) was set to strengthen the domestic economic recovery.

Overseas, the Federal Reserve projected a 6.5 per cent economic growth for the United States (US), Malaysia’s top trading partner, as the Covid-19 crisis wound down.

It also indicated that the US interest rates would be kept at near-zero levels through 2023 despite an improving economic outlook.

Of the heavyweights, IHH increased 11 sen to RM5.39, Public Bank was four sen higher at RM4.28, and Genting expanded 16 sen to RM5.46.

Press Metal was 12 sen higher at RM10.12 and PetChem gained seven sen to RM8.24.

Top Glove improved one sen to RM5.39 while Supermax was five sen lower at RM4.30. Sime Darby lost four sen to RM2.39.

Top active counters Pasukhas and Pegasus were flat at four sen and three sen, respectively.

Datasonic fell nine sen to 55 sen while Scomi was one sen better at 6.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 54.75 points to 11,978.39, the FBMT 100 improved 53.38 points to 11,651.79, and the FBM Emas Shariah added 46.69 points to 13,292.84.

The FBM 70 advanced 84.18 points to 15,790.88 and the FBM ACE was 110.56 points stronger at 10,712.75.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 67.10 points to 15,567.06, the Plantation Index dropped 5.65 points to 7,194.94, and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.88 points to 193.71. — Bernama