Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, gainers led losers 545 to 515, while 402 counters were unchanged, 775 untraded and nine others suspended. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon as losses in mainly financial, plantation and construction sectors pulled the benchmark index lower.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia (FBM KLCI) fell 5.44 points to 1,618.52 versus Tuesday’s close of 1,623.96.

The index opened 1.65 points higher at 1,625.61.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 545 to 515, while 402 counters were unchanged, 775 untraded and nine others suspended.

Total volume stood at 9.24 billion shares worth RM2.87 billion.

Of the heavyweights, the top losers included Public Bank which declined six sen to RM4.25, Maybank which lost seven sen to RM8.38 and CIMB which fell three sen to RM4.49.

PetChem erased four sen to RM8.21, Sime Darby was six sen lower at RM2.42 and Hartalega edged down 17 sen to RM9.58.

In contrast, TM gained 24 sen to RM6.40 and Genting rose 12 sen to RM5.24.

Among the actives, Pegasus was flat at three sen while Borneo Oil increased half-a-sen to four sen.

Scomi declined 1.5 sen to 9.5 sen and Lambo was unchanged at 2.5 sen.

Boilermech, which yesterday received Bursa Malaysia’s unusual market activity query after a sharp rise in price and volume of the its shares, dropped six sen to RM1.31 with 5.55 million units were traded.

In response to the query, Boilermech said it was business as usual in respect of the company’s business and corporate activities.

There is also no material development that has not been announced.

“The company is not aware of any rumour or report concerning the business and affairs of the group that may account for the trading activities,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slid 21.60 points to 11,880.07, the FBMT 100 was 28.96 points weaker at 11,555.29, and the FBM Emas Shariah eased 8.75 points to 13,171.22.

The FBM 70 reduced 1.07 points to 15,659.48 and the FBM ACE slipped 127.94 points to 10,619.11.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 92.90 points to 15,510.07, the Plantation Index inched down 18.34 points to 7,211.93, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.04 of-a-point to 192.03. — Bernama