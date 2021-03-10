Malaysian Cocoa board’s innovative and technology centre undertaking various R&D

A man holds a cocoa fruit at a family run plantation in Kenama on November 16, 2014. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The The Malaysian Cocoa Board’s (MCB) Cocoa Innovative and Technology Centre (CITC) is undertaking various research and development in cocoa downstream activities involving personal care products, cosmetics, ingredients for pharmaceuticals, as well as research on biotechnology for the commodity.

According to the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (KPPK), CITC which is located in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, also provides analysis services, manufactures chocolate blocks and Chocolate Royale, its handmade chocolate entrepreneur development activity unit, as well as licensing and quality control.

“Last year, 10 products from the Malaysian Cocoa Board’s study were commercialised,” it said in a statement today.

According to the ministry, the Plantation Industries and Commodities Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng made an official working visit to the centre to review the development of cocoa downstream research activities.

KPPK also added that the MCB Analysis Service Lab at CITC Nilai has been accredited in accordance with the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards.

“A total of 32 analyses are offered which consist of physico-chemical analysis, proximate, pesticide residue analysis, heavy metal contamination content, microbiology, and sensory,” it said.

The ministry said the Chocolate Entrepreneur Development Unit at the centre provides basic to advanced courses in making handmade chocolates to anyone who is interested, as well as provides entrepreneurship clinics to develop chocolate entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, KPPK said the Chocolate Royale Plant is an entity to manage production and sales of chocolate milk blocks, chocolate milk compounds, praline and panned chocolates, which are produced on a daily basis to meet demand. — Bernama