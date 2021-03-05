Malaysia chosen to lead Asia Pacific Legal Metrology grouping

A view of buildings in Kuala Lumpur, November 12, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, March 5 — The National Metrology Institute of Malaysia (NMIM), the national measurements laboratory operated by Sirim Bhd, has been appointed as President and Secretariat of the Asia-Pacific Legal Metrology Forum (APLMF) for a period of two years.

“The new appointment will make Malaysia the first developing country and from the Asean region mandated to the hosting economy, among other things, to manage the secretariat, organise annual meetings and support the execution of APLMF’s work programme,” NMIM said in a statement today.

NMIM said APLMF is a grouping of legal metrology authorities aimed to develop legal metrology and to promote free and open trade in the region through the harmonisation and removal of technical or administrative barriers to trade in the field of legal metrology.

Commenced in November 1994, APLMF was established with 14-member economies from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) region, namely Australia, Canada, China, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and USA.

As of today, APLMF has 27 countries as its members.

NMIM abides by the National Measurement System Act 2007 (Act 675) and plays a role as the custodian under the Weights and Measures Act 1972 (Act 71).

NMIM disseminates the traceability of measurement to the whole country based on the International System of Units and has a great responsibility in ensuring the national metrology infrastructures meet and comply with global measurement standards. — Bernama