HSBC Malaysia continues to see great opportunities in commercial banking

— HSBC Malaysia continues to see huge opportunities in the commercial segment landscape in the country in the coming few years. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 5 — HSBC Malaysia continues to see huge opportunities in the commercial segment landscape in the country in the coming few years.

Country head of commercial banking Malaysia, Andrew Sill said the commercial banking segment is a historically important platform for the bank within the Malaysia operation, with strong customer base.

He said HSBC Malaysia had performed strongly in 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic and its ability to deliver was well recognised by customers.

Sill said HSBC is projecting the Malaysian economy to grow at 5.2 per cent this year.

“We were projecting quite a decent turnaround and recovery in the Malaysian economy. So I think that’s very important and we obviously want to work with our customer base across large corporates, middle market enterprises (MMEs), small and medium enterprises and international subsidiary banking as well.

“It is important to show that the general environment in Malaysia is going to be positive,” he said during a virtual media conference of HSBC Malaysia’s Corporate: 2020 & 2021 Focus.

Country head of corporate, commercial banking Karel Avni Doshi said HSBC Malaysia’s corporate division will continue to build and foster relationship with businesses as their trusted adviser, supporting large corporate and MMEs on their digital transformation and sustainability journey in 2021.

She said that as customers’ adviser, HSBC Malaysia offers a team of industry experts dedicated to support their business needs in the sector that they wish to expand.

“HSBC will help by identifying and making use of the right opportunities and leveraging on our local market knowledge and extensive global network,” she said.

She said the bank is focusing on digital transformation of its customers, adding that in 2020, HSBC Malaysia has partnered with PayNet to deliver cashless payment at KPJ Healthcare hospitals and Valiram in strengthening its e-commerce presence, among others. — Bernama